Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Crestwood Chapel
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer WICKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Anne . (Jenny) WICKEN

Add a Memory
Jennifer Anne . (Jenny) WICKEN Notice
WICKEN, Jennifer Anne (Jenny). 01.01.1937-24.01.2020 Peacefully at Summerset In The Vines Havelock North. Aged 83 years. Devoted wife of the late Walter. Beloved mother of Colin and Lynn, Bryan and Rachel, Stuart and Jacqui. Cherished grandmother of Anna, Dale, Elizabeth, Katherine, and James. The family wish to thank the Staff of Summerset In The Vines for their love, support and care of Jenny. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, January 31 at 10.30 a.m. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Parkinson's Hawkes Bay can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Wicken Family', C/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -