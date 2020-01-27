|
WICKEN, Jennifer Anne (Jenny). 01.01.1937-24.01.2020 Peacefully at Summerset In The Vines Havelock North. Aged 83 years. Devoted wife of the late Walter. Beloved mother of Colin and Lynn, Bryan and Rachel, Stuart and Jacqui. Cherished grandmother of Anna, Dale, Elizabeth, Katherine, and James. The family wish to thank the Staff of Summerset In The Vines for their love, support and care of Jenny. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, January 31 at 10.30 a.m. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Parkinson's Hawkes Bay can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Wicken Family', C/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 27, 2020