PRICE, Jennifer Anne. Peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau in her 70th year. Loved sister and sister-in-law of David and Sally. Caring aunt to Charlotte and Amanda. A service for Jennifer will be held at St Mary's Church, St Mary's Rd, Waipukurau on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Any messages to the Price family may be left at the service or posted c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2019