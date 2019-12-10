|
LEWIS, Jennifer Elizabeth 1946- 2019 Peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Cranford Hospice, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Fred. Much loved and cherished mother of Jason, Sarah-Jane Gunson, Marcus and Ben. Much loved mother-in-law of Laressa, Reiss Gunson, Marie and Alesha. Special Nana Jen of Isla and Harper, Lucia Gunson, Ferguson and Shona, Archie and Millie. Grateful thanks to Dr Keith Hooper, the staff of Greendale Medical Centre, Villa 6, and Cranford Hospice. A service for Jen will be held at Peak Vision Church, 393 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Wednesday, December 18 at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Western Hills cemetery. Messages to the Lewis family can be posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 10, 2019