|
|
REID, Jessica Louise Ferguson. Deeply loved fianc? of Alex. Loved daughter of Karen; Andrew and C?line. Beautiful, crazy sister of Hannah. Forever smiling 'daughter-in- law' of Steve and Caroline and 'sister-in- law' of Brandon and Hamish. 'A bright and brilliant light. Jess made the world a better and brighter place for everybody she met, loved and laughed with'. Jess' life will be celebrated in the Cheval Room, Hastings Racecourse, 300 Prospect Road, Hastings on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1pm. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Reid family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 24, 2019