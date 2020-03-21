Home

Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Jessie Raureti. KERERU


1953 - 2020
Jessie Raureti. KERERU Notice
KERERU, Jessie Raureti. 23.02.1953 - 20.03.2020 Beautiful Mother and best friend of Richard, Robyn and Jayne. Much loved Nanny of Reuben, Jesse and her many Moko's. Much loved baby sister to all her siblings. Loved Aunty of Many. Jessie is lying at 256a Flaxmere Ave until Sunday, March 22 where she will make her final journey to Mahia at 11am. Mum will be lying at Tuahuru Marae until her service on Monday, March 23 at 11am, followed by her burial at Te Waipera Urupa.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 21, 2020
