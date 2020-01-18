Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Beth Shan
157 Georges Drive
Napier
Jillian Margaret (Jill) GRIFFIN

GRIFFIN, Jillian Margaret (Jill). Jill passed away peacefully at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village on the evening of Wednesday January 15, 2020 aged 73 years with Dave and Jacqui by her side. Dearly loved wife of Dave for 54 glorious years, sister of Jacqui, mother of Mark, and Michelle and Steve, and nana of seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to LifeLine NZ would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Beth Shan 157 Georges Drive Napier, on Monday January 20, at 2pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 18, 2020
