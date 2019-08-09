|
DUSTOW, Joan Allison. Peacefully on August 6, 2019 at Atawhai. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brent and Nickola, and the late Malcolm (Talc). Special 'Dammie' of Lance. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Pauline and Bruce Walker. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at St Andrew's Hall, Atawhai Village, 421 Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday August 12, 2019 at 2pm, followed by interment at the Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the 'Dustow Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019