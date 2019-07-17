Home

Joan (Winnie) BROWN

BROWN, Joan (Winnie). Peacefully at Eileen Mary Rest Home, Dannevirke on Sunday, July 14, 2019 on the eve of her 95th birthday. Loved wife of the late Boy Brown. Loved mother of Bill and Miho, and Stuart. Much loved Nana to Emika and Chris; Amy and Laura. Sister to Bob (deceased), Don, Gwen (deceased) and Marnie. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke next Friday, July 26 at 11am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 17, 2019
