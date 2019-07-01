|
BIGGS, Joan Eleanor (nee Beaumont). Passed away peacefully with her family at her side on June 25, 2019, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Ivan. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Andrew, Peter and Natalie and Martin and Louise. Loved Nana of her grandchildren Michelle, Nathan, Alice and Sian and Great Grandma of Poppy and Hugo. Cherished sister and auntie of the Beaumont clan. In accordance with Joan's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 1, 2019