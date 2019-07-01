Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan BIGGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Eleanor (Beaumont) BIGGS

Add a Memory
Joan Eleanor (Beaumont) BIGGS Notice
BIGGS, Joan Eleanor (nee Beaumont). Passed away peacefully with her family at her side on June 25, 2019, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Ivan. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Andrew, Peter and Natalie and Martin and Louise. Loved Nana of her grandchildren Michelle, Nathan, Alice and Sian and Great Grandma of Poppy and Hugo. Cherished sister and auntie of the Beaumont clan. In accordance with Joan's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.