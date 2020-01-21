|
BROCK, Joan Margaret (nee Perniskie). On January 17 2020, peacefully at North Shore Hospital, Auckland, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Hamish. Loving mother of Michael and Sue (Dannevirke), Mary and Jeffrey Jones (Auckland), Jenny and Harwell Quillian (Florida), Katherine and Greg (deceased, Western Australia), and Donald and Tamalene (Waitoki). Much loved Nana and Great Nana of her 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. "Rest In Peace" Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Waipukurau on Thursday January 23, at 1pm followed by burial at Waipukurau Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the Church on Wednesday evening at 7pm C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 21, 2020