|
|
BULL, Joan Margaret. Peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, aged 95. Loved daughter of the late Forbes and Lyla White. Much loved wife of the late David. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Denise, Ian and Helen. Adored grandmother of Mark, Kate, Simon, James and Juliet. Loved great grandmother of Olly, Jasper and Sophie. A service for Joan will be held in the Church of St George and St John, Domain Road, Whakatane at 2pm on Thursday, September 3. Communications please for the Bull family to PO Box 2070, Whakatane 3120, or an online tribute can be left at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 1, 2020