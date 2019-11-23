Home

Joan Mary MULLINS

Joan Mary MULLINS Notice
MULLINS, Joan Mary. On November 19, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kingsley (Kingy). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Peter Birmingham (Kapiti), Barbara and John Beattie (San Francisco), the late Geoffrey, and Jan (Mackay), Roger (San Francisco). Loved Gran of Sam and Coralie, Kate, the late Kent, Nicole and Casey, Kelly and Shannon, Heather and Sean. Loved Great Gran of Carter, Anya, Harper, Isla, Christa, Zoe, Haylee, and Jake. Messages to "the Mullins family" may be placed in Joan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/0 PO Box 723 Paraparaumu. A celebration of Joan's life will be held in Hastings at a later date.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 23, 2019
