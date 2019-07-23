Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Joan ROLLS

Joan ROLLS Notice
ROLLS, Joan. Passed peacefully with family at her side on July 22, 2019, in her 95th year. Loved wife of the late Bob Rolls. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Margaret, and Jackie and Mark. Adored grandmother of Joanna, Robert, Rebecca, and Jessica, and great grandmother of Hugo, Scarlett, Cilla, Laila, and Grace. A heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care and support given to Joan by her treasured home carers and friends, and the staff at Ward B2, Hastings Hospital. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Ormond Chapel, Napier Terrace, Napier on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in Joan's memory to St. John Ambulance Service can be gifted at the service. A tribute to Joan or messages for her family may be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 23, 2019
