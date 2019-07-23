|
ROLLS, Joan. Passed peacefully with family at her side on July 22, 2019, in her 95th year. Loved wife of the late Bob Rolls. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Margaret, and Jackie and Mark. Adored grandmother of Joanna, Robert, Rebecca, and Jessica, and great grandmother of Hugo, Scarlett, Cilla, Laila, and Grace. A heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care and support given to Joan by her treasured home carers and friends, and the staff at Ward B2, Hastings Hospital. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Ormond Chapel, Napier Terrace, Napier on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in Joan's memory to St. John Ambulance Service can be gifted at the service. A tribute to Joan or messages for her family may be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 23, 2019