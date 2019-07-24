Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Resources
More Obituaries for Jocelyn LAMBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jocelyn Mary (Nee Penman) (Mary) LAMBERT

Add a Memory
Jocelyn Mary (Nee Penman) (Mary) LAMBERT Notice
LAMBERT, Jocelyn Mary (Mary) (Nee Penman). Passed away suddenly at home on July 21 2019, in her 80th year. Loved wife of 59 years to Garry. Dearly loved Mum of Mark, Karen and son-in-law Dave. Treasured Nanna of Kate, Jordan and Laura. Loved sister of Caryll and Ewan. A special and caring friend to many. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Napier Rd, Havelock North, on Thursday July 25, at 1pm. In Lieu of flowers a donation box will be placed in the Church foyer for the Cancer Society.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.