LAMBERT, Jocelyn Mary (Mary) (Nee Penman). Passed away suddenly at home on July 21 2019, in her 80th year. Loved wife of 59 years to Garry. Dearly loved Mum of Mark, Karen and son-in-law Dave. Treasured Nanna of Kate, Jordan and Laura. Loved sister of Caryll and Ewan. A special and caring friend to many. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Napier Rd, Havelock North, on Thursday July 25, at 1pm. In Lieu of flowers a donation box will be placed in the Church foyer for the Cancer Society.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 24, 2019