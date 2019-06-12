Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Johan. TUAHINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johan. TUAHINE

Notice Condolences

Johan. TUAHINE Notice
TUAHINE, Johan. 06.09.1950 - 10.06.2019 '69 years' Passed away peacefully in Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Hemi Tuahine, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved daughter of Ike and the late Johan Gillies. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ann, Kay and Phillip. Loved aunty of Amelia, Jacqueline and Tony. Johan is laying in state at Omahu Marae, Hastings. Funeral Service will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11am. Johan will then be taken to Mangaroa Cemetery to be laid to rest. Hakari to follow at Omahu Marae, Hastings. 'All welcome'
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.