TUAHINE, Johan. 06.09.1950 - 10.06.2019 '69 years' Passed away peacefully in Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Hemi Tuahine, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved daughter of Ike and the late Johan Gillies. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ann, Kay and Phillip. Loved aunty of Amelia, Jacqueline and Tony. Johan is laying in state at Omahu Marae, Hastings. Funeral Service will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11am. Johan will then be taken to Mangaroa Cemetery to be laid to rest. Hakari to follow at Omahu Marae, Hastings. 'All welcome'
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 12, 2019