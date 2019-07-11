Resources More Obituaries for Johan TUAHINE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Johan TUAHINE

Share This Page Email TUAHINE, Johan. Matua Tama Wairua Tapu Me Nga Anahera Pono Me Te Mangai Ae We, the family of Hemi and the late Johan Tuahine would like to express our deepest gratitude to all those who embraced our father with love and kindness upon the sudden death of our step-mum Johan. To the Hastings and Palmerston North Hospitals, Ozanam House, Cancer Society and Simplicity Bereavement Services, thank you all for your support, understanding and care throughout this difficult time. We mihi to all the Haahi involved who gave prayers of love, strength and peace before, during and after this very sudden and sad time. Nga kaumatua, Nga kuia, Nga kaikaranga me Nga Ringawera o Omahu Marae, thank you for preparing the Marae and welcoming Johan on her return so that Johan could lie and be amongst Ngati Hinemanu Ngai Upokoiri. Nga Marae o Heretaunga ki Kahungunu, tena koutou katoa mo nga koha I takoto I runga te Marae. To the Gillies family who live in Australia and Heretaunga and not forgetting family and friends who travelled near and far.... No reira noho ora mai I roto I Nga Manaakitanga o te Matua, Tama, Wairua, Tapu Me Nga Anahera Pono Me Te Mangai hei Tautoko mai aianei ake nei Ae. Na Hemi Tuahine and Family Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 11, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.