TUAHINE Johan (nee Gillies) 06.09.1950 - 10.06.2019. To my eldest daughter and a big sister to Anne and Kay, we will miss you always - Dad. Johan who passed away suddenly from Leukaemia on the June 10 2019, will always be remembered as a stickler for perfection like her late mother Johan. She was a very determined person, always impeccably dressed, absolutely loved her fashion and was always so immaculate, loved the fine and beautiful things in life. Her cats were her children and dancing was her passion, whether it be roller skating which she was chosen to go to the World Champs, Scottish Country dancing and Ballroom dancing which she won many trophies. You will be remembered for your sense of humour, compassion and empathy towards others. She worked tirelessly for Omahu Marae which became her life, especially after her late husband Ara Hakiwai passed away. We are so proud of your life's achievements and becoming an Anglican Priest was a huge achievement. When she rang me (Kay) in 2017 and said she had met someone after 22 years of being a widow, she said to me "It's good to know that I still have it". So Hemi thank you for making her so happy again. We would also like to thank everyone at Omahu for making us so welcome and helping us at this most difficult time and for all the people who worked in the kitchen tirelessly providing such wonderful meals. Johan had the most fitting Tangi and we would like to thank Hemi and his family and everyone involved for such a fitting tribute and goodbye. Also Hemi, letting me (Kay) keep the cloak that was made to put on Johan's coffin which will be cherished forever. Thank you to the Sim and Gillies family and friends for coming and paying your respects to Johan. Everyone that came to the Tangi told us it was an absolutely beautiful funeral that they had ever been to and you could just feel the love and respect for Johan. Johan is survived by her father Ike Gillies (93 years), sister Anne and her late husband Winstone Shorland, sister Kay and husband Phill Casey, nieces Jackie and Amelia, nephew Tony and five great nieces and nephews. We cannot believe that you have gone, but I believe that you will have everybody dancing in your new life. R.I.P
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 31, 2019