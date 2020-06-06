|
DONNELLY, Johanna Alida. On Thursday, June 4, 2020 peacefully at Eileen Mary Care Home, Dannevirke, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Felix Donnelly and the late Nick Groot. Loved step mother of Jill and Roger Mabey, Lynne and Ken Mitchell, Peter and Shona Donnelly, Bruce and Debbie Donnelly. Loved Oma Jo to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special friend to Sebastian Hanse and his family. Messages may be sent c/- 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A funeral service for Jo will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Allardice Street , Dannevirke on Tuesday June 9, at 1pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 6, 2020