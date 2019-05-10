|
DONK, Johanna. On May 8, 2019 at Havelock North, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of Pieter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Raimond and Rose; Bernard and Christina; Angela and Steve; Fiona and William; Monique and Raymond. Loved Oma to 26 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nimon House for their care and support. Johanna is forever with her Lord. Psalm 23." A service for Johanna is to be held at the Reformed Church of Hastings, Howard St Hastings on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by burial at the Havelock North Cemetery. Messages can be made online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the 'Donk Family', C/- Po Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 10, 2019