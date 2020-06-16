|
FRANCE, Johanna Mary (Jo). On June 12, 2020 at home with her family. Partner and soulmate of Adrian Kramer. Step-mother and friend to Dani. Loved daughter of Valda and Alex France (both deceased). Loved daughter-in-law of Art (deceased) and Valerie Kramer. Loved sister of Richard and Kerry, Hamish (deceased) and Susan, Andrew and Hisako, and Aunt to Benjamin, Alexander, Morgan, Justin, Campbell, and Jackson. A special thank you to Jillian. Grateful thanks to all those who have cared for Johanna and those who have supported the family. A celebration of Johanna's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation in Johanna's memory to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service or via www.cranfordhospice.org.nz A tribute to Johanna or messages for her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 16, 2020