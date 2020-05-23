Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Johannes de GROOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johannes Jacobus (Jan) (John) de GROOT

Add a Memory
Johannes Jacobus (Jan) (John) de GROOT Notice
de GROOT, Johannes Jacobus (John) (Jan). Peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 18, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Tina for 60 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Tania, Jos and Toy, Avaleen and Richard, and Michael and Charlotte. Treasured Opa of Aimee, Henry and Tamara; Bruno and Isaac; Jordan, Sarah and Alex; James, Max, Charlie and Oscar, and "Big Opa" of Mac, Evie and Leo. A family farewell and cremation has taken place. A memorial service to honour the life of John will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cranford Hospice. A beautiful man, gone but never forgotten. Rest in Peace.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johannes's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -