|
|
de GROOT, Johannes Jacobus (John) (Jan). Peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 18, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Tina for 60 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Tania, Jos and Toy, Avaleen and Richard, and Michael and Charlotte. Treasured Opa of Aimee, Henry and Tamara; Bruno and Isaac; Jordan, Sarah and Alex; James, Max, Charlie and Oscar, and "Big Opa" of Mac, Evie and Leo. A family farewell and cremation has taken place. A memorial service to honour the life of John will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cranford Hospice. A beautiful man, gone but never forgotten. Rest in Peace.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 23, 2020