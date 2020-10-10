|
PLUMMER, John Albert. 19.11.1928-05.10.2020. Dearly loved husband of Olive (Deceased November 18, 2004). Most loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Rach Plummer, Rick Plummer and Inesa Ragele. Adored grandfather of Eliza and Jena. Thank you to Brittany House for the love and care of John in the past four years and to the Hastings Hospital staff for their compassion in his final days. A service for John will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Saturday October 17 2020 at 11am followed by light refreshments. Donations to Dementia Hawkes Bay would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. All messages to the Plummer Family, C/- P.O.Box 14061, Hastings or [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 10, 2020