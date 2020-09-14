Home

John Alexander Lewis OLIVER

John Alexander Lewis OLIVER Notice
OLIVER, John Alexander Lewis. Suddenly but peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 77. Beloved husband of Barbara, devoted father and friend of Kate. A private funeral is being held today. Many thanks to Dr Tim Matthews and the staff in HDU, Wairarapa Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, in John's name, would be appreciated. Messages may be sent C/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842 Gary Pickering Funerals Masterton
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 14, 2020
