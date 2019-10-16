|
BURN, John Alfred. Of Dannevirke, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 15, 2019, surround by his loving family. Aged 88 years. Devoted and adored husband of the late Jill. Special Dad and father-in-law of Russell, Stuart and Anne; Nigel and Wendy; David and Stacey. Loving Poppa to his eight grandchildren. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 1.30pm. All messages to the "Burn Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942. "Reunited with his soulmate, the love of his life Jill"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 16, 2019