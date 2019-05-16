Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
John Ashley BURN

John Ashley BURN Notice
BURN, John Ashley. Suddenly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in his own home in Rotorua, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of the late Joy. Treasured Dad of Susan (deceased) and Ewan, Maryanne and Peter, David and Maree. Adored Pop and Poppa the Great to all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Special friend of Val. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Friday, May 17 at 11am. Thereafter, private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 16, 2019
