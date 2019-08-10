Home

CARR, John Barry. Peacefully, at Thames Hospital on August 7, 2019; after a short illness. Dearly loved husband for 56 years, of Hazel. Treasured Dad of Linda, Stephen and Carolyn. Respected father-in- law of Ian and Neven. Adored Granddad of Mitchell, Anna, Holly and Mia. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Wednesday August 14, at 12noon, followed by private cremation. Messages to: PO Box 323, Thames 3540.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019
