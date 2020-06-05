|
|
GORDON, John Bruce (Bruce). Peacefully on June 2, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat. Loved father and father in law of Stuart (deceased), Laurie and Penelope, Grant and Debra, Neill and Laura, Catherine and Brent (deceased), and Christine and Ramon. Cherished grandad of Alexander, Hugh, and Theo; Jamie, and Nikita; Flynn, Angus, and Molly; Ben, Caleb, Oliver, and Sophie; Nathanael, Elijah, Coralee, and Genevieve. The family wish to give special thanks to the Staff of the Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their care of Bruce. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, 176 Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Gordon Family', C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 5, 2020