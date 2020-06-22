|
|
JOBBINS, John Bryan. 02.08.1934 - 21.06.2020 It is with great sadness we farewell John/ Bryan from this earth, now forever in Paradise with Jesus. Bryan is survived by his loving wife Jan of almost 60 years and their children, Mary- Ellen (Deceased), David and Glenda, Jo and Marc, Andrew and Jeanette, Michael and Lisa, Melanie and Nick, Megan and Morgan, and his grandchildren, Sophie, Ethan, Reuben, Aris, Jesper, Claude, Lola, Esmeralda, Elias (Deceased), Josiah, Magdalena, Adam, Nikki, Aaron, and great grandchildren, MacKenzie, Nixon, Oscar, Grayson, Henry. We will miss you so much, you were so loved. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Wycliffe Street, Napier on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11am. Tributes to Bryan or messages for his family may be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or c/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 22, 2020