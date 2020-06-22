Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Wycliffe Street
Napier
Resources
More Obituaries for John JOBBINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bryan. JOBBINS


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
John Bryan. JOBBINS Notice
JOBBINS, John Bryan. 02.08.1934 - 21.06.2020 It is with great sadness we farewell John/ Bryan from this earth, now forever in Paradise with Jesus. Bryan is survived by his loving wife Jan of almost 60 years and their children, Mary- Ellen (Deceased), David and Glenda, Jo and Marc, Andrew and Jeanette, Michael and Lisa, Melanie and Nick, Megan and Morgan, and his grandchildren, Sophie, Ethan, Reuben, Aris, Jesper, Claude, Lola, Esmeralda, Elias (Deceased), Josiah, Magdalena, Adam, Nikki, Aaron, and great grandchildren, MacKenzie, Nixon, Oscar, Grayson, Henry. We will miss you so much, you were so loved. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Wycliffe Street, Napier on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11am. Tributes to Bryan or messages for his family may be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or c/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -