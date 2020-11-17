|
|
GILLESPIE-NEEDHAM, John Charles (Pug). Passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Dearly loved son of Bill and Audrey Needham (deceased). Incredibly loved father of Brittany and Barret Pappie to Blair, Harper, Beauden and Wilfred. Treasured brother to Marianne and David, Paula and Steve. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Life time member of the Highway 61 A service for Pug will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 17, 2020