McMULLEN, John Christopher SBStJ. Passed peacefully at home with The Cat and his family. Dearly loved father of Stephen and Heather and special Dad to Jane and Tony. Loved Grandad John to Stella and Kit and Hamish and Kelsey, Rachael and Luke and Zoe and Nina. Great Grandad to Boston, Ruby-Rose, Robert and Felix. A Service will be held in The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hastings SPCA from where his beloved Cat originated from. All messages to "The McMullen" family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 25, 2019