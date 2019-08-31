|
|
CAMERON, John Dale. CPL 557162 NZ Army. Passed away peacefully on Thursday August 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. Loved husband of Margaret (deceased). Loved father and father-in- law of Peter and Jill, Louise, Grant, Tania, Donna. Loved Poppa of Jessie and Chris, Bryce, Daniel, Amanda, Kristie, Blake, Dane, Dylan, Rangi, Reneē, Sophie, Maddison. Much Loved Great Pop to Corbyn, Daisy, Jacob, Seth, Ella, Oliver, Rockie, Scarlett, Ruby, Finlay, Bentley. The family would like to thank all who cared for John, Enliven, Dr Cathie Ellis, AAU and ATR. A Requiem Mass for John will be held on Thursday September 5, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady Of Lourdes, Te Mata Road Havelock North. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to Cranford Hospice Trust.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 31, 2019