Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Peter's Anglican Church,
184 Onehunga Mall
John Dean Caroli (Jock) LAING

John Dean Caroli (Jock) LAING Notice
LAING John Dean Caroli (Jock) Born September 12 1936, Died on June 17 2020. Much loved partner of Carolyn Judson and loved JWocky to all the Menzli family. Much loved brother of Philippa Chambers and dear uncle of Jaci Chambers, Fiona Hosford and his great nieces Pounamu, Imogen, Elsa and great nephew Marino. "Dear JWocky, you brought a little je ne sais pas into the lives of all your family and friends". A memorial service will be held Friday June 26, 1pm at St Peter's Church 184 Onehunga Mall Auckland
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 24, 2020
