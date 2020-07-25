|
LYTHGOE, John Edward. Born October 7, 1935 in Guernsey, Channel Islands. Died July 16, 2020 at Summerset in the Bay. LYTHGOE, Mabel Florence (Bobbie, Bubs). Born December 25, 1935 in Guernsey, Channel Islands. Died July 23, 2020 at Summerset in the Bay. John and Bobbie were such a close loving couple for 59 years of marriage, it is no surprise to us that they are reunited once again. Most dearly loved parents of Carol Dennis and Sue Tutton. Treasured Gran and Gramps of Kat Tutton. John was the loved brother of Brian and his family. Spending most of their lives in New Zealand, they relished tramping, birdwatching, tree planting and the great outdoors. The love and care they gave to us as a family was always their priority and we will forever cherish that. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Summerset in the Bay for all their care of Mum and Dad. Private cremations have taken place and we will respect both Mum and Dad's wishes for no funerals. However, we will be sharing an afternoon tea for those that knew John and Bobbie well. Phone messages to (06) 8452627.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 25, 2020