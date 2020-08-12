|
SHEPHERD, John Edward. Passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne. A loved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. The family wish to give special thanks to those who have supported and loved John. A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Shepherd Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2020