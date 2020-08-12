Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale
John Edward SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD, John Edward. Passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne. A loved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. The family wish to give special thanks to those who have supported and loved John. A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Shepherd Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2020
