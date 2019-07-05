|
CLARKE, John Francis. On Wednesday, July 3, 2019 peacefully at Arohanui Hospice after a long battle. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Val. Loved father of Tony (deceased), Jackie and Richie. Loved grandad of Anna; Kieran and Nathan and also his great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been involved in John's care over the years. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Arohanui Hospice and these may be left at the service. A service for John will be held at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club, Queen Street, Dannevirke on Monday, July 8, at 1.30 pm followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery, where Tony's ashes will also be interred with his father.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 5, 2019