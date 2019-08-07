|
CLARKE, John Francis Val, Jackie and Richie and family express their heartfelt appreciation and thanks for the messages of sympathy conveyed to them with cards, phone calls, flowers, food and visits. Your kindness and support during John's illness and after his passing, has brought comfort to us during this difficult time. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Arohanui Hospice and to the girls at Lavender Blue for their care and support to John and his family. Thank you also to those who came to the service to farewell John and Tony, your presence was greatly appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
