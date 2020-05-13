|
KELLY, John Frederick. Formerly of Dannevirke and Napier. Peacefully returned to his maker on Sunday May 10, 2020, at Ranfurly Residential Care Home, Feilding. Aged 85 years. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Alison-Mary. Loved father and father-in- law of Michael and Rochelle Kelly, Joanna and Peter Taylor, Caroline and Richard Kelly-Lowe, Angela and Tony Kelly-Smith, Paula Kelly, Barbara and Nick McGirr, Elizabeth and Julian Watts. Loving grandfather to all his 21 grandchildren and great grandfather to his 11 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations either to Alzheimers NZ alzheimers.org.nz or Greenstone Doors greenstonedoors.co.nz Due to the restrictions still in place at Level 2 a private family service will be held and a public memorial service will take place at a later date. If you would like to send a message to the family please email [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 13, 2020