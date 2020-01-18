Home

John Frederick. ORR

John Frederick. ORR Notice
ORR, John Frederick. 26.12.1947-18.11.2019 Cynthia, Diana, Jamie and families would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank all of the family and friends for the love, sympathy and support on the passing of their much loved John. We have appreciated the many cards, phone calls, texts, food, visits, and all who came to join with us to celebrate John's life. A special thank you to the Vietnam Veterans, V.3 and V.6 who paid tribute to John, also the RSA and the Patriots Motorcycle Club. Please accept this as a personal and heartfelt thank you from us all.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 18, 2020
