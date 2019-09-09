|
FRYER, John. Aged 72 years. On September 6 2019 at Hawkes Bay Hospital, after a brave fight. Loved husband of Wendy. Loved father of Tracey, Christine, Josie, Aaron and the late Catherine. Father- in-law of Winston, Doug, and Casey. "Poppa John" of his twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A special friend to Wendy's family, and a loved brother. Special thanks to the staff at CHB Health Centre and the Hastings Palliative Care team. No more suffering, no more pain You are free to swim with the fish and fly with the ducks A service for John will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau tomorrow Tuesday September 10 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to: The Fryer Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 9, 2019