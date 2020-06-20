|
CHANDLER, John Harmen. On June 17, 2020 at Mary Doyle, Aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Rose. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Brian and Kathy Chandler, and Joy and Trevor Percy. Beloved grandad of his grandchildren Jenny, Lisa, Vicky, Emma, Sarah, Gareth, Stuart and their partners, and great grandchildren Madeleine, Wolf, Bruno, Camden and Niva. Dear friend of Thelma. A special thanks to the staff at Bramlee House (Mary Doyle) for all of their care and support. A service for John will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 10.30am. Messages to the Percy family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 20, 2020