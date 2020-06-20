Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for John CHANDLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Harmen CHANDLER

Add a Memory
John Harmen CHANDLER Notice
CHANDLER, John Harmen. On June 17, 2020 at Mary Doyle, Aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Rose. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Brian and Kathy Chandler, and Joy and Trevor Percy. Beloved grandad of his grandchildren Jenny, Lisa, Vicky, Emma, Sarah, Gareth, Stuart and their partners, and great grandchildren Madeleine, Wolf, Bruno, Camden and Niva. Dear friend of Thelma. A special thanks to the staff at Bramlee House (Mary Doyle) for all of their care and support. A service for John will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 10.30am. Messages to the Percy family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -