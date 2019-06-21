|
STRAWBRIDGE, John Hayward. Passed away peacefully at Gracelands Retirement Village on June 20 2019. Aged 84 years. Dear husband of Justine. Father of Tony, Ross, Peter, and Susan. Pop of seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Gracelands. A service for John will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Street, Taradale on Monday June 24, 2019 at 1:30pm. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left in the foyer of the church. All tributes to John can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or messages to the Strawbridge family can be posted C/ PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 21, 2019