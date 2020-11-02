|
|
RATA, John James. 18.12.1946-31.10.2020. Aged 73 beautiful years. Suddenly passed away at his home in Waipawa, surrounded by aroha. Eldest son of George and Lady Rata. Devoted husband of 54 years to our Mum Kohine Rata. Treasured Dad to his five children Louis, Eliza, John, Tracey, Lisa. Loved by his many moko and great grand moko. Respected and loved by all his family and friends. "Forever in our hearts Dad". To all whanau and friends, Dad will be at Mataweka Marae in Waipawa until 5am Tuesday morning. From there we will be taking Dad to Te Rongoroa Marae in Ongarue where his service will be held on Thursday November 5 at 11am. He maumahara ia ki tona mahi nui (Let a man be remembered by all his deeds) C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2020