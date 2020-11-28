|
RATA, John James Our whanau katoa sincerely wish to thank all for their Aroha, Tautoko, the koha's, kind caring messages, flowers, during this sad time. Special aroha to our Ataera whanau, Hutana whanau, Huia, Jenny, John Nepe Apatu, Selwyn for wonderful kaimoana, Our Tapairu pah whanau always there. The generous giving of food, our amazing kai mahi, awesome kai. The many shared memories from friends during & on the last night. A man of Mana & a Legend. Our Waipawa, Otane, Takapau whanau returning our Rangatira back to his Turangawaewae, Ongarue. Special thanks to Nikki, CHB Funeral Services. Arohanui Rata whanau nui
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 28, 2020