More Obituaries for John MARTIN
John Loris Whinray MARTIN

John Loris Whinray MARTIN

John Loris Whinray MARTIN Notice
MARTIN, John Loris Whinray. Passed away suddenly surrounded by his family, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Gail. Proud father of Karen and David, and Brent and Despina. Devoted Poppa and Grand- Poppa of Joshua and Melissa, Joseph, Courtney and Nathan, Luke and Jessica, Zoe, River and Scarlette. "May the lake always be calm, and the trout biting" A service for John will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Wednesday, July 24 at 2.30pm. Messages to the Martin Family. c/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2019
