Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
John Martin THODE

John Martin THODE Notice
THODE, John Martin. With great sadness John passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 13, 2019. Loved husband of Lynne for 58 years. Adored father and father-in- law of Julie and Martyn, Leanne and Mark, and David and Amanda. Special granddad to Nicolas, Alyse, Jessie, Timothy; Harrison and Sophie. You have given us wonderful family memories and we will miss you dearly A celebration of John's life will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11am at East Pier, Nelson Quay, Napier. All messages to the Thode family can be posted C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2019
