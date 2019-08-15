|
|
THODE, John Martin. With great sadness John passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 13, 2019. Loved husband of Lynne for 58 years. Adored father and father-in- law of Julie and Martyn, Leanne and Mark, and David and Amanda. Special granddad to Nicolas, Alyse, Jessie, Timothy; Harrison and Sophie. You have given us wonderful family memories and we will miss you dearly A celebration of John's life will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11am at East Pier, Nelson Quay, Napier. All messages to the Thode family can be posted C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2019