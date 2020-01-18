Home

John Narey McGOWAN Notice
McGOWAN, John Narey. MBE JP (retired) NZ whos who - RNZN 9859 WW11 (on loan to Royal Navy). On January 10, 2020 in Auckland in his 94th year. Husband and great companion of Nadine for more than 72 years. Loved father of Tony, Max and Karyn. Grandad to 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. A man who dedicated a huge portion of his life tirelessly for others The family want to thank the management and staff at Summerset Heritage Park Ellerslie for their love, care and support for Dad since their arrival and for the special care provided in his final days. Gone but never forgotten. At John's request a private funeral service has been held. Please direct any correspondence to Nadine McGowan c/- Summerset Heritage Park, 8 Harrison Road, Ellerslie 1060.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 18, 2020
