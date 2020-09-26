Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for John ABSOLOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Patrick ABSOLOM

Add a Memory
John Patrick ABSOLOM Notice
ABSOLOM, John Patrick. On Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Hastings, aged 76 years. Only son of the late Rosemary and Dick Absolom. Dearly loved husband of Star. Brother and brother- in-law of Sue and John Upton, Elizabeth and Tom Fleming, brother- in-law of Prue and Pete Jackson. Proud father and father-in-law of Jeremy and Annabelle, Daniel and Kate, Willie and Debs, and Ben and Katie. Treasured grandfather of Hugo, Archie, Ralph; Jacobie, Georgiana, Oscar; Star, Thomasina; Freddy, Arabella and Lachie. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of St John, Hawkes Bay Hospital and the Cranford Hospice for their wonderful care of John and support of the family. The funeral for John will take place at Omatua, 1866 Puketitiri Road, Rissington, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -