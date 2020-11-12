Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St James Union Parish Church
650 Pollen Street
Thames
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John PATERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Rawiri (Softly) PATERSON

Add a Memory
John Rawiri (Softly) PATERSON Notice
PATERSON, John Rawiri (Softly). (Reg No 34471, Sgt, NZ Army, K Force). Peacefully in Thames on November 10, 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved Dad of John, Jeanne, Rob and Rae, Mike and Liz, Marie and James, Cath, Deb and Chris. Cherished Granddad of 17, great- granddad of 20, and great-great-granddad of 4. Dear friend of Lois. A celebration of Softly's life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, 650 Pollen Street, Thames on Saturday, November 14, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to: [email protected] com
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -