PATERSON, John Rawiri (Softly). (Reg No 34471, Sgt, NZ Army, K Force). Peacefully in Thames on November 10, 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved Dad of John, Jeanne, Rob and Rae, Mike and Liz, Marie and James, Cath, Deb and Chris. Cherished Granddad of 17, great- granddad of 20, and great-great-granddad of 4. Dear friend of Lois. A celebration of Softly's life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, 650 Pollen Street, Thames on Saturday, November 14, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to: [email protected] com
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 12, 2020