|
|
DOWLING, John Raymond (Ray). Peacefully on July 15, 2020 with his family by his side. Deeply loved husband of Tricia. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Wendy, and Nikki and Chris. Treasured Grandad of Amelia, and Baxter. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Dowling Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 18, 2020