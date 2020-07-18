Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John DOWLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Raymond (Ray) DOWLING

Add a Memory
John Raymond (Ray) DOWLING Notice
DOWLING, John Raymond (Ray). Peacefully on July 15, 2020 with his family by his side. Deeply loved husband of Tricia. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Wendy, and Nikki and Chris. Treasured Grandad of Amelia, and Baxter. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Dowling Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -