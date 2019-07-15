Home

John Richard GRAINER

John Richard GRAINER Notice
GRAINER, John Richard. Passed away suddenly on July 3, 2019 in Japan. Much loved son of the late Max and Dora Grainer. Brother of Alan and Helen. Husband of Mayumi. Brother in law of Bianca, and Uncs to Hannah and Cameron, Jacob and Eliza, Chrissy, Jessica, Arabella and Bibi; relative, friend and business associate to many people in several countries across the globe. Here's to a life lived at pace, rest in peace. In memoriam a register has been established at Trees That Count - https:/ /grow.treesthatcount .co.nz/registry/inlovi ngmemoryofjohnrich ardgrainer.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2019
